Explore Dramatic Cave Systems At The Popular North Atlantic Island Of Bermuda
When most people think of visiting the North Atlantic island of Bermuda, their thoughts may wander to fishing, snorkeling, or picking up seashells as they explore the shoreline. After all, despite its location, Bermuda is often confused with a Caribbean Island due to its amazingly clear waters, warm weather, and sandy beaches. So, it is easy to understand why caving may not be the first thing that pops to mind for visitors on the island. However, exploring dramatic cave systems is one of the many excellent options for outdoor activities in Bermuda.
Given the otherwise beachy feel of Bermuda, it is natural to wonder why this tiny, isolated island has caves at all. The answer to that question actually dates back about a million years. At that time, the Earth was in an ice age, and the waters of the Atlantic Ocean were much lower than they are now. The lower water exposed much more land mass around the portion of Bermuda that is currently above sea level.
Throughout that low-water period, the processes of erosion, dissolution, and evaporation combined to create these cave systems. The freshwater from rain and runoff also formed the dazzling array of stalactites, stalagmites, and crystals inside the caves. As the water rose, many of the caves were once again submerged and remain so today. However, a good deal of them remain above the surface of the water. In fact, Bermuda is so thoroughly covered with caves that some suggest the island has more caves per square mile than anywhere else in the world.
How you can explore Bermuda's caves
There are a couple of ways to explore the caves of Bermuda. One is to go on a guided tour. The most popular way to do this is visiting Crystal and Fantasy Caves. These caves, which feature crystal clear underground lakes framed by dramatic geological features, are considered among Bermuda's top tourist attractions. The caves are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. From April through September, tours begin every quarter hour. October through March tours take off every half hour. Visitors can buy tour tickets for either Crystal or Fantasy cave, or buy a combination ticket that allows them to see both.
For those looking for a more adventurous experience and/or a way to save money on outdoor adventures, there is a DIY option for several caves on the island. Admiral's Cave is not far from Crystal Cave. It's somewhat difficult to access, so it is definitely an experience thrill seekers will love. The Walsingham Nature Reserve features quite a variety of caves to explore. One, the Subway Cave, is a dry, low-ceiling cave. Walsingham Cave is considered to be one of the top caves on the island. Many enjoy swimming here, although doing so is discouraged out of consideration of the fragile ecosystem.
Those who go the DIY route should carry the 10 hiking essentials for emergencies, including a strong flashlight – and a backup flashlight! A headlamp, such as the Energizer LED Pro Headlamp, is a good option to provide light without tying up your hands. You should also wear a good pair of hiking shoes for a wet hike. In caves with low ceilings, a helmet is also advisable. Finally, don't wear your good clothes, as you are quite likely to get dirty and muddy.