Explore Dramatic Cave Systems At The Popular North Atlantic Island Of Bermuda

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When most people think of visiting the North Atlantic island of Bermuda, their thoughts may wander to fishing, snorkeling, or picking up seashells as they explore the shoreline. After all, despite its location, Bermuda is often confused with a Caribbean Island due to its amazingly clear waters, warm weather, and sandy beaches. So, it is easy to understand why caving may not be the first thing that pops to mind for visitors on the island. However, exploring dramatic cave systems is one of the many excellent options for outdoor activities in Bermuda.

Given the otherwise beachy feel of Bermuda, it is natural to wonder why this tiny, isolated island has caves at all. The answer to that question actually dates back about a million years. At that time, the Earth was in an ice age, and the waters of the Atlantic Ocean were much lower than they are now. The lower water exposed much more land mass around the portion of Bermuda that is currently above sea level.

Throughout that low-water period, the processes of erosion, dissolution, and evaporation combined to create these cave systems. The freshwater from rain and runoff also formed the dazzling array of stalactites, stalagmites, and crystals inside the caves. As the water rose, many of the caves were once again submerged and remain so today. However, a good deal of them remain above the surface of the water. In fact, Bermuda is so thoroughly covered with caves that some suggest the island has more caves per square mile than anywhere else in the world.