The Upstate New York Destination That Blends Natural Beauty And Thrilling Adventures
Lake George, located in New York's Adirondack Mountains, offers views worth traveling for, but there's so much more to this area than its natural surroundings. If you're looking for a mix of beauty and adventure, you will want to add this destination to your bucket list. Nicknamed the "Queen of the American Lakes," Lake George is under four hours from New York City by car, making it the perfect overnight escape into nature. It boasts over 100 miles of shoreline amid old-growth forests and the towering mountains. Each season has something unique to offer, from skiing and ice fishing in the winter to beaches and steamboat cruises in the summer. Autumn transforms the landscape into a palette of red and gold, making Lake George one of the most scenic lakes in America to experience stunning fall foliage.
Thanks to its wide variety of recreation options, Lake George is both a romantic destination for couples and the ultimate family-friendly getaway. If the kids are tagging along, you will definitely want to take advantage of the region's top attractions. Camping is a popular activity in the summer, too — just beware of the creatures in the Adirondacks while you're out exploring the wilderness.
Top adventures and attractions in Lake George
For a breathtaking perspective of Lake George, book a hot air balloon ride to view the water and surrounding islands from above. Various companies also offer parasailing excursions above the lake. If you prefer to soak up the sights on land, the area offers countless hiking and cycling trails — Prospect Mountain is a popular route for unbeatable vistas. As for mountain biking, Gore Mountain boasts 1,700 feet of vertical descent in the Lake George area, open to cyclists in the summer and fall. If you're visiting with friends, golfing is a great way to pass the time, and Lake George has nine picture-perfect courses to choose from. If you're visiting in the winter, spend the day at Hickory Ski Center, where you can enjoy the slopes before heading inside to warm up — after all, the Adirondacks are considered the Winter Capital of the Northeast.
Various beaches are located on the shores of Lake George. Million Dollar Beach is among the largest and most popular, complete with golden sand and mountain views. Families love Lake George Expedition Park, a massive property filled with life-sized dinosaur replicas, children's rides, and live entertainment — both kids and kids at heart will appreciate the fossil digging sites. For more excitement, make your way to Adirondack Extreme Adventure Course, featuring tree-top zip lines, suspension bridges, and climbing walls. Both parks are open seasonally in the warmer months only. If you'd prefer something more laid-back, Tubby Tubes River Co. provides lazy river tubing excursions on the Lower Hudson River, just a few minutes from Lake George.
Part of the allure of Upstate New York is its small towns. While you're in the area, be sure to pay a visit to Speculator, a small town with outdoor adventures all year long, located just over an hour from Lake George by car.