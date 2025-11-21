The Upstate New York Destination That Blends Natural Beauty And Thrilling Adventures

For a breathtaking perspective of Lake George, book a hot air balloon ride to view the water and surrounding islands from above. Various companies also offer parasailing excursions above the lake. If you prefer to soak up the sights on land, the area offers countless hiking and cycling trails — Prospect Mountain is a popular route for unbeatable vistas. As for mountain biking, Gore Mountain boasts 1,700 feet of vertical descent in the Lake George area, open to cyclists in the summer and fall. If you're visiting with friends, golfing is a great way to pass the time, and Lake George has nine picture-perfect courses to choose from. If you're visiting in the winter, spend the day at Hickory Ski Center, where you can enjoy the slopes before heading inside to warm up — after all, the Adirondacks are considered the Winter Capital of the Northeast.

Various beaches are located on the shores of Lake George. Million Dollar Beach is among the largest and most popular, complete with golden sand and mountain views. Families love Lake George Expedition Park, a massive property filled with life-sized dinosaur replicas, children's rides, and live entertainment — both kids and kids at heart will appreciate the fossil digging sites. For more excitement, make your way to Adirondack Extreme Adventure Course, featuring tree-top zip lines, suspension bridges, and climbing walls. Both parks are open seasonally in the warmer months only. If you'd prefer something more laid-back, Tubby Tubes River Co. provides lazy river tubing excursions on the Lower Hudson River, just a few minutes from Lake George.

Part of the allure of Upstate New York is its small towns. While you're in the area, be sure to pay a visit to Speculator, a small town with outdoor adventures all year long, located just over an hour from Lake George by car.