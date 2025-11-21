The Bold Perennial To Plant In November For A Striking Spring Garden

Many trees across the country are now bare, with fall slowly creeping into winter, and the time to lay seeds for the spring has arrived. While it will be months before blooms return to much of the continent, forethought and planning will set your garden up for a colorful debut. It is for this reason that fall is the ideal time to plant perennials in your garden. Regardless of where you live, there is one perennial that will add color to your outdoor space, producing a variety of flowers and blooms.

Speedwells (Veronica spicata) are easily cultivated herbaceous perennials, commonly referred to as Veronicas, and available in multiple varieties for any garden. While it can be hard to determine what plant hardiness zone you live in, the Old Farmer's Almanac says Veronicas can grow in all USDA Zones 3 through 11. This is because Veronicas come in multiple varieties, including cone-shaped blooms and low-growing groundcover types. Additionally, multiple varieties of the perennial are deer-resistant, as their dense, stocky structure offers little nutritional value.