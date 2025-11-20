Explore Extensive Limestone Caverns At Montana's First And Most Popular State Park

Montana is home to some fantastic sights, from the Little Bighorn to the Museum of the Rockies. One more destination you should add to your stops when you find yourself visiting Montana is the Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park. It is located near Three Forks, and it offers more than just cave exploration. This is a perfect destination for anyone who enjoys hiking and camping. If you're planning to stay overnight, be sure not to forget your camping essentials. And, while you can visit all year long, the cave tours are only available May through December.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park was Montana's first state park, and it is where you will find the most extensive limestone caverns in the Northwest. Outside the caverns, there are three cabins, as well as RV camping in their large campground. When not hiking the trails, visitors can enjoy the visitor center and the amphitheater for events. The visitor center offers a 29-minute video, a small museum, and a cave exploration room, and it is right where you need to go for your tickets to walk through the caves. Across from the visitor center is the Montana Gift Corral, a gift shop and deli. While there may be plenty to do above ground, what you'll experience underground is what we really want you to know all about.