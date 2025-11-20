The Wet/Dry Vacuum Hack That'll Ease The Stress Of Snow Removal

Wet/dry vacuums come in a range of shapes, sizes, and functionality. If you're looking for a compact model to safely remove snow from your deck, consider a machine like the Craftsman 2 ½ gallon peak HP wet/dry vacuum. With its handle, it's quite portable, as long as you don't mind making a few trips to empty snow as the bucket fills up. You can always spring for a larger-capacity vacuum, but it's unlikely you'll need that for regular shop applications. Most models tout blower ports, and hoses ranging from 5 to 7 feet. Simply move the hose from the vacuum port to the exhaust port to empty a full bucket, and to blow away powder snow (it won't work on wet, compact snow).

There are downsides: You'll be vacuuming tiny strips of snow using just the hose, so it's best for small spaces, like porch steps. The blower works more or less like a leaf blower, so it's a little more effective, but it won't work on ice or compacted snow. And remember that a wet/dry vac filled with frozen water is going to be very heavy, so keep that in mind when it comes to capacity.

Check your machine's cord length as well, since that will limit how far out you can use the machine (extension cords are generally not recommended for vacuums of any kind, especially where water is involved). Lastly, don't forget to empty out your bucket once you're done clearing your walkway. The last thing you'll want to deal next spring is a bucket full of melted snow, which could damage your machine if left to sit. Also grab a few extra filters: Snow can sometimes carry harmful particulates or bacteria.