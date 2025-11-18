U.S. States Where You're Most Likely To Encounter Black Widows

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Black widows are a dangerous type of spider that is found throughout the United States. In fact, Alaska stands as the singular state without any of these venomous spiders. However, even though every state in the Lower 48 and Hawaii have a population of black widows, they are much more likely to be seen in some states as opposed to others. Because they prefer warm climates, you are most likely to encounter black widows in the southern and southwestern portions of the country.

Although a accurate head count of the number of black widow spiders residing in each state does not exist, many point to Texas as likely having the highest population — or at least being near the top of the list. This is primarily because much of the Lone Star State consists of ideal black widow habitat. It is also partially due to the fact Texas is known to be the state with most types of venomous spiders, with nearly a dozen different types of dangerous arachnids being found there. Among those are 3 separate strains of black widows – southern, northern, and western – as well as brown widows.

Other states that are known to have a high black widow population include California and Florida. However, they are found in fairly significant numbers across the southern half of the country, including in some harsh desert environments such as those found in New Mexico and Arizona. Hawaii, with its warm year around weather, is another state with rampant numbers of black widows. Ironically, however, black widows were not native to the islands, but rather introduced there by accident.