The Ancient Gardening Technique That Can Produce Better Crops For Years To Come

Anyone from hobby gardeners to cash-crop farmers should take a page from our agrarian ancestors and use the time-tested technique of crop rotation. Revolving where you plant your vegetables on your arable land every growing season is a simple yet cost-effective strategy that consistently improves soil health, lowers reliance on costly synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, supports sustainable yields, reduces pollution, and controls pests and diseases. Evidence of this proven ancient gardening technique dates back thousands of years and has been found worldwide, including remnants from ancient Rome. They employed a simple rotation of "food, feed, fallow," alternating between eating crops, growing cereal grains for livestock, and taking a resting and rejuvenating year during the third season.

For the modern gardener, crop rotation requires mapping and scheduling your harvests in succession every season. Some plants grow better (see: companion planting) or worse (see: veggies that should never be grown together), depending on the neighboring species. For example, tomatoes and corn gobble up the soil's nitrogen and phosphorus, so they should never be planted consecutively in the same spot. Soil also gets physically compressed over time, and by rotating varied root structures will aerate and break up the earth. Ultimately, changing what grows where protects your soil from being stripped of nutrients, structure, and moisture.

A superstar in crop rotation is the legume family, like beans and peas. This family of plants actually adds nitrogen to the soil through a symbiotic relationship with soil bacteria. By rotating beans into each bed, you can naturally add nitrogen (like 50-200 pounds per acre) back to your soil and avoid using synthetic fertilizers. Yield studies show that crops rotated in a diverse system outperform monocultures by 29–48%.