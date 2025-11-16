Home Depot's Top-Rated Cypress Mulch That's So Good Shoppers Keep Returning To Buy More

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mulching is one of the most effective ways to keep your garden and yard areas healthy and also looking nice. Choosing the best mulch for your garden can help keep the temperatures stable around your plants, reduce weed growth, and help the soil retain moisture. If you're not experienced with mulching, it's very easy to make common mulch mistakes that can ruin your garden, so make sure you choose the best time of year to mulch your plants and use a good quality mulch. If you're looking for mulch that is sustainable and functional, consider Home Depot's Vigoro Cypress Recycled Rubber Mulch. These long-lasting rubber mulch nuggets make the ideal ground cover for many landscaping projects and even around your kids' playground sets. This rubber mulch is made from 100% recycled rubber, providing homeowners with an eco-friendly mulching option with a lot of benefits.

Vigoro cypress recycled rubber mulch is rated as the safest material to use for playground surfaces, according to Home Depot, so if you have kids and want to create a safe, nice-looking play area for them, this is the ground cover to use. This mulch helps prevent weed growth, helps retain moisture, and doesn't attract problematic insects like carpenter ants or termites. You get two times more coverage with this rubber mulch than you will with wood mulch, and the 37.5 cubic feet of mulch covers 300 square feet when it is laid down at a 1.5 inch depth. Choosing this mulch over traditional types of mulch eliminates the need for yearly mulching, saving you time and money. The 12-year color guarantee ensures that the color of the mulch stays true so your garden and yard areas keep looking beautiful for years instead of weeks.