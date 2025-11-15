Common Winter Weeds And How To Easily Get Rid Of Them

Proper mowing techniques can control weeds in warm weather. However, mowing is best avoided during winter, so that's not really an option. Instead, if you anticipate winter weeds based on previous years or their prevalence in your area, the best option is to utilize a pre-emergent product such as Scott's Turf Builder Winterguard Fall Weed & Feed. As the name suggests, these products should be applied in the fall. The idea is to prevent winter weeds from germinating in the first place. However, you should avoid pre-emergent products if you are overseeding or reseeding your lawn, as they can also prevent grass seeds from germinating.

Keep in mind that not all winter weeds are susceptible to pre-emergent weed killers — they will not work on plants that are already established. Should you see weeds popping up, whether you applied pre-emergent or not, you have a few options. One, you can try pulling weeds by hand. This works well on some winter weed varieties, such as bittercress, henbit, and chickweed, so long as they haven't spread over a large area and you can remove the entire root.

A second option for ridding your yard of small patches of weeds is to spot treat individual plants with a commercial or DIY weed killer. However, if you have larger areas of weed infestation or weed types that are difficult to hand-pull, your best option is to apply a post-emergent weed killer to your lawn. Just make sure to choose a product that targets the specific type of winter weeds growing in your yard.