Nature's Service Animals: How Conservation Detection Dogs Are Protecting Ecosystems

While some national parks allow you to bring your dogs, not all of them do. However, there's a chance you could still see a dog there, hard at work. These conservation dogs serve a number of different roles, both in national parks and out. You may see them at customs, in the airport, or on farms. Just like a service dog is trained to help people, conservation dogs receive special training to help the environment.

Your dog should have some training before joining you on a hike, but these dogs are getting more than a lesson in obedience. Depending on their job, conservation dogs are trained to identify and track the scents of certain plants and animals. Detection dogs trained by the USDA identify invasive plants in people's luggage, breaking up smuggling rings and preventing seeds from hitching a ride on tourists' clothes. Meanwhile, the dogs trained by groups like Working Dogs for Conservation track invasive species that are already in the U.S., as well as endangered species that need monitoring. They even detect diseases, so conservationists can ensure that animals are healthy.

Any dog can be a conservation dog, as long as they have the right qualities. They need to be able to physically complete the tasks, whether that's navigating dense brush to find an invasive lizard or focusing on a suitcase in a busy airport. Dogs also need to be easy going and eager to learn. A pedigree isn't important — in fact, both the USDA and WD4C use rescue dogs.