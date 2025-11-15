How To Tell If Your Hostas Have Frost Damage And Tips For Saving Them

While there are tricks to rescuing hostas and other plants from unexpected snow or freeze, prevention is the best way to ensure you hostas survive winter weather. This begins with choosing the best place to plant your hostas. For one, hostas that are in the ground are far less susceptible to frost damage than those in containers. Additionally, those that are planted with wind-blocking walls or fences, under the trees, or in spots that get a bit of morning sun will usually fare better than those in open areas exposed to the elements.

For hostas that are in the ground, you should trim back the foliage prior to the arrival of winter weather. Additionally, the plants should be well-watered throughout the winter. Adding a layer of mulch around the base of the plants will help the soil retain water and insulate the roots. When frost or freeze conditions are forecasted, you should water the plants then cover them overnight with a Tilvex Frost Cloth, burlap, or another breathable material. This cover should be removed later in the day when the temperatures rise. Mulch can be removed in spring, once the danger of freezing weather has passed.

If you do have your hostas in containers, there are a few additional steps you can take to protect them. One is to move them indoors. Any structure that provides protection will help, whether it be a garage, storage shed, or in the house. Whether they are brought indoors or left outside, it is also a good idea to huddle containers of hostas alongside other potted plants to help them retain heat. The entire group of huddled container plants should be covered with burlap or a frost cloth at night.