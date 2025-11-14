Explore Poland's Alpine Forests And Glacial Basins At A Highly-Rated National Park

Start your visit to Karkonosze National Park at the Education Center in the charming town of Szklarska Poręba, a ski village located at the foot of Mount Szrenica. Here you can learn about the geological and natural history of the Karkonosze, or Giant Mountains, and be oriented to the many trails the park has to offer. From the village, you can take a ski lift about 4,400 feet to the top of the mountain, or hike to the summit on a challenging 6.1-mile trail paved with cobblestones. A longer, more moderate hike will take you on a scenic 13.3 loop past a waterfall, two glacial cirques, and a unique rock formation called Trzy Świnki, or the "three little pigs." Hikers rate this route highly, commenting on the picturesque views and recommending a visit during clear weather for the best vistas.

If you are up for a longer adventure, start on the eastern side of the park near the historic town of Karpacz, and head out for a 26-mile hike all the way across Karkonosze, east to west on a trail dotted with historic mountain huts. You can spend a night or two in these stopovers, perfect if you don't want to carry all your gear the whole time. If mountain biking is your vibe, get outfitted in Karpacz or Szklarska Poręba to hit one of the many highly-rated mountain bike trails that cross the park. Since this park is popular, trails can become crowded in peak summer months. There is a small entrance fee for the park (under $3 for a day pass), and a separate fee to see the popular Kamieńczyk Waterfall (under $5).