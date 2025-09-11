If You Don't Want To Carry Gear While Traveling Through Europe, Consider This Type Of Campsite
Europe has lots of campgrounds on the outskirts of cities, and they're some of the most affordable accommodations you'll find while traveling the continent. Travel expert Rick Steves says this makes European camping quite different from the American version. Camping can help you meet more locals than you would in a hotel, and you won't have to share a room with strangers as you might at a hostel. Unfortunately, many travelers avoid camping because they assume they need to bring tents and other camping gear. Though there are ways to make carrying a tent easier while backpacking, you should consider the additional weight and stress of carrying it, not to mention the fees for checking these items on an international flight.
If you want to camp in Europe without feeling like a pack mule, explore turn-key options. Sometimes called ready-to-camp, turn-key camping involves staying at a site where gear is provided. This means paying an agency to equip your campsite with a tent, cabin, or camper van, plus essentials such as bed sheets and cooking supplies.
There are a number of benefits here, especially because traveling light is wise when you're visiting multiple European destinations. You'll be more comfortable, and you're less likely to lose any belongings. Plus, you can use that extra space in your bag for souvenirs. Turn-key camping also leaves more time for exploring and socializing since your tent will typically be set up before you arrive.When you're exhausted from traveling, you can just drop your bags and take a nap in the bed or sleeping bag that's waiting for you. A number of turn-key camping companies specialize in campers, while others focus on cabins and tents.
Unique and upscale turn-key camping experiences
There's a turn-key camping experience for nearly everyone, from backpackers looking for budget accommodations near urban areas to novelty seekers craving photogenic hangouts in remote mountain towns. Families with kids are often drawn to turn-key camping offerings at resorts with water parks and playgrounds. Comparing the listings on a few different ready-to-camp sites is a good way to start your planning.
CanvasHolidays arranges accommodations at more than 400 European campsites, including seaside spots in Spain and parks by the French Alps, where you can hike one of the world's longest trails. Many of the campgrounds are near train stations and airports, which can make traveling through Europe easier than ever. If you're a fan of camper vans, Travelhome will hook you up with a campsite-ready vehicle in a dozen European countries. This service is accessible through Alan Rogers' caravanning website.
Looking for more creature comforts than a tent or RV can offer? Euro Glamping is ready to arrange your stay in 20 different countries, including Greece, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. Enjoying the outdoors is at the heart of these experiences, and some of the accommodations are fit for a fairy tale or a sci-fi adventure. Options range from treehouses at Vit Tel Ta Nature, a sustainable ecological park in France's Vosges Mountains, to alpine chalets at Italy's Camping Seiser Alm. Euro Glamping can also grant you access to glamping bubbles, which are inflatable rooms that are round, clear, and incredibly memorable. These temperature-controlled structures often contain beds, seating, and other comfy perks. One such bubble is situated in a beautiful private garden near Prague's legendary castles. Whether you're chasing affordability, comfort, or novelty, turn-key camping opens the door to a uniquely European way of traveling — one that blends convenience with adventure.