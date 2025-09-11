If You Don't Want To Carry Gear While Traveling Through Europe, Consider This Type Of Campsite

Europe has lots of campgrounds on the outskirts of cities, and they're some of the most affordable accommodations you'll find while traveling the continent. Travel expert Rick Steves says this makes European camping quite different from the American version. Camping can help you meet more locals than you would in a hotel, and you won't have to share a room with strangers as you might at a hostel. Unfortunately, many travelers avoid camping because they assume they need to bring tents and other camping gear. Though there are ways to make carrying a tent easier while backpacking, you should consider the additional weight and stress of carrying it, not to mention the fees for checking these items on an international flight.

If you want to camp in Europe without feeling like a pack mule, explore turn-key options. Sometimes called ready-to-camp, turn-key camping involves staying at a site where gear is provided. This means paying an agency to equip your campsite with a tent, cabin, or camper van, plus essentials such as bed sheets and cooking supplies.

There are a number of benefits here, especially because traveling light is wise when you're visiting multiple European destinations. You'll be more comfortable, and you're less likely to lose any belongings. Plus, you can use that extra space in your bag for souvenirs. Turn-key camping also leaves more time for exploring and socializing since your tent will typically be set up before you arrive.When you're exhausted from traveling, you can just drop your bags and take a nap in the bed or sleeping bag that's waiting for you. A number of turn-key camping companies specialize in campers, while others focus on cabins and tents.