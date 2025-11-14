A Must-Visit Pocono Mountain Destination For A Plethora Of Outdoor Adventures
Visitors flock to the northeastern United States any time of year for everything from downhill skiing to birdwatching. The latter is due to the fact that Pennsylvania has several parks considered the best for those looking to watch wildlife, including the iconic Elk Scenic Drive. Part of this allure is the rugged Pocono Mountains, which line the northern portion of the state. Nestled amongst these scenic peaks is a small town that has become a hotbed for visitors looking to take advantage of the outdoor activities the mountains have to offer.
Hazleton, Pennsylvania is a municipality not only steeped in history but also one that acts as a picturesque jumping-off point for experiencing the outdoor opportunities the state has to offer. The Pocono region as a whole is a dream for outdoor lovers with opportunities for skiing, cycling, fly fishing, and even whitewater rafting. Hazleton has all of these things sitting on top of Spring Mountain; the town has not only urban parks but also a robust state park system for adventurers to take advantage of. Visitors to the town can access it via a flight into many major regional airports, though some may choose to rent a car, as Hazleton is best used as a starting point for a northeast Pennsylvania adventure.
The town of Hazleton has adventure a stone's throw away
Those looking to travel to the Poconos during the winter months will see Hazleton as a must-visit skiing destination. This is because Eagle Rock Resort is located just outside of town, offering slopeside condos for visitors who wish to ski right from their bedroom door. The resort's groomed slopes are exclusive just to guests and offer routes for all skill levels. Importantly, if it is your first time visiting a ski resort, you should be aware of the basic gear you need to start skiing.
Additionally, visitors can catch a train from nearby Penobscot Station to take in the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway. Along this rail line, visitors can take in the region's picturesque landscape for just $24 in an open-air car and even less in standard coach class. The peak season for this adventure is during the fall, as it allows visitors to take in the foliage along the mountains during a 45-minute train ride.
During the summer months, just not too far from the center of Hazleton, thrill seekers can catch a whitewater rafting trip. Taking a trip with outfitters like Whitewater Challengers, guests will experience the whitewater rapids of the nearby Lehigh River while navigating Class II and III rapids.
Hazleton is close to many state parks if you're willing to drive
The charm and quality of Hazleton make it a great base for day trips and even multi-day excursions into Northeastern Pennsylvania. The nearest state park to the town is Lehigh Gorge State Park. It is here that many keynote outdoor activities in the region take place, as the gorge offers high-level whitewater kayaking, mountain biking, and nearby camping. This includes an old railroad trail named the D&L Trail that runs along the river in the park. Additionally, the park offers car camping sites at the Lehigh Gorge campground, with 30- and 50-amp sites. Those looking to take this route may also want to upgrade their car camping experience by making use of a rooftop tent like those found at Costco.
Another day trip one should make from Hazleton is a visit to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. Here, visitors can observe migrating raptors atop a beautiful mountain vista. This is a must-visit spot for birders, as the peak offers the opportunity to lay eyes on bald eagles, American kestrels, and Peregrine falcons, amongst many other birds.
Finally, another gem of the Poconos is Raymondskill Falls along the Delaware and Pennsylvania border. While nearly an hour-and-a-half drive from Hazleton, the falls are a keynote of the region, with a 178-foot drop into a pine-shrouded pool.