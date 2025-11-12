Take A Break From The Chicago City Life At A Must-Visit Forest Preserve

For a relatively small nature preserve, Forest Glen is surprisingly abundant in what it has to offer for guests. Whether you are interested in hiking or just a leisurely exploration, the nature preserve has options for all kinds of adventures. For hiking enthusiasts, Forest Glen offers 11 nature trails ranging from short, easy hikes to more challenging and arduous treks. The longest of these is the 10-mile Forest Glen River Ridge Trail, which stretches around the majority of the preserve's perimeter. The trail will take hikers through multiple preserve groves and has two campsites for those looking to pitch a tent. With that being said, for those seeking a true multi-day trekking adventure in Illinois, the River to River Trail is one of the best thru-hiking trails in the Midwest and is just a few hours further south.

If hiking on uneven dirt isn't your speed, Forest Glen has a 1/3-mile paved trail, making the natural beauty of the space more accessible. Additionally, the preserve is home to several structures worth visiting. Accessible by the road that runs through the preserve, there is a replica 1800s pioneer cabin, complete with a hearth, loft, and barn. Forest Glen also has an evaporator building where the sap from the abundant sugar maple trees is turned into maple syrup. Finally, the preserve has a 72-foot-tall observation tower, one of only four of its size in the state, from which people can look out over the landscape. While there are other great parks within a few hours' drive from Chicago, like Buckhorn State Park in Wisconsin, few offer the variety, ease of access, and opportunity for exploration that you can find at Forest Glen Preserve.