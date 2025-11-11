How To Prepare Your Rain Garden For The Winter Season

If you've been looking into planting a rain garden, you might be wondering what happens to it during winter. When there's less rain and more ice, how do you keep everything thriving? With careful preparation beginning in autumn, your rain garden can weather the cold to bloom again in spring. You can set yourself up for success by choosing plants that are hardy in your climate and adding some evergreen plants to help control erosion during winter. Weeding is an important part of the process as well. Know which weeds you shouldn't pull, leaving any native wildflowers that might have been seeded in your garden by the wind or birds. Weeding becomes more difficult after the snow falls, but you don't want any lingering weeds to compete with your plants as they're waking up from dormancy, so get as much weeding done now while you can!

While you want to keep your garden free from debris, fallen leaves are actually beneficial to your plants, since they insulate them and add nutrients to the soil as they decompose. It's important to protect your plants before the first frost with a 3-inch layer of mulch, made from leaves or otherwise. However, if you have anywhere that water collects — such as a small creek bed or drainage ditch — you should keep that as clean as possible. As your rain garden plants start to lose their foliage for the winter, treat them the same way you would any other plant going dormant. Reduce fertilizing, and save seeds from any annuals you might want to replant or perennials that you want to grow more of.