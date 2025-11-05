Visit America's First National Recreation Area For Outdoor Thrills And Brilliant Blue Waters

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

National recreation areas are tracts of federally protected lands that border various large reservoirs across the United States. These areas are meant to provide outdoor recreational opportunities while simultaneously preserving the land. Today, there are 18 such properties maintained by the National Park System. Outdoor enthusiasts can still visit America's first national recreation area, Lake Mead NRA, for outdoor thrills and brilliant blue waters in a pair of reservoirs.

Not only is Lake Mead NRA the country's first national recreation area (designated as such in 1964), it is also the largest, covering more than 1.5 million acres of land and water. Within its boundaries rests the nation's largest manmade reservoir, Lake Mead, as well as Lake Mohave, a major reservoir in its own right, and long stretches of the Colorado River. Lake Mead NRA also features dozens of hiking and horseback trails, miles of scenic roadways, and multiple campsites. This combination affords visitors a myriad of outdoor recreational opportunities both on land and water.

Located less than an hour's drive from Las Vegas, Lake Mead NRA straddles the border between Nevada and Arizona, with a portion being in each state. Visitors can access the land and waters of the NRA 24/7. However, the visitor center and information kiosks follow a set schedule. The visitor center is open daily from 9 am to 4:30 pm, while the information kiosk is open 8 am to 4 pm Monday-Friday. Visitors must pay an entry fee of $15. They also have the option of buying an annual pass for $45 or utilizing their U.S. Parks Pass, also known as the America the Beautiful National Parks Pass. Additional fees are charged for lake use and camping. You don't need to bring cash, though, as all of these fees are collected on a cashless basis.