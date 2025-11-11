If You're Dreaming Of A Lakefront Camping Trip, This Texas State Park Is A Great Choice

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been dreaming of setting up a tent near the lake, Inks Lake in central Texas is a great choice. More specifically, Inks Lake State Park would fit the bill for just about anything you could want in a lakefront camping excursion. The park offers more than 150 campsites with varying amenities, as well as almost 2 dozen cabins, many offering great lake views and access. Visitors can also enjoy a wide range of outdoor activities both on and off the water.

Located an hour's drive northwest from Austin in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, Inks Lake State Park covers just over 1,200 acres. The park takes up about one-third of the shoreline on the eastern side of its namesake lake, which is the second in a string of six impoundments along the Colorado River collectively known as the Highland Lakes. Located just a few miles downriver from the dam on Lake Buchanan, which anchors this chain of lakes, Inks Lake covers roughly 800 surface acres and has a maximum depth of 60 feet.

Campers can reserve one of the 22 cabins, each of which have two bunk beds, sleeping 4 people. They are also equipped with air conditioning, picnic tables, outdoor grills, and fire rings. Tents or small trailers are allowed next to a cabin, and each one has both water and 30 amp electric hookups. There are 160 traditional campsites available as well. The vast majority of these accommodate both RVs and tents and have full hookups. There are a handful of tent-only sites with both water and electricity, as well as a few dozen sites that are for either RVs or tents, but have only water hookups. Those who prefer wild camping can also reserve one of nine primitive campsites.