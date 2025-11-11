Fill Your Garden With Colorful Blooms With A Low-Maintenance Tropical Vine

If planting bougainvillea in the ground as a perennial in a warm climate, choose a location with well-drained soil that's safe from high winds and gets at least six hours of sunlight per day — this is a sun-loving plant. Dig down about 16 inches and mix some organic matter into the soil. Loosen the root ball a bit before placing the plant in the hole, then pack the dirt down around the roots before watering the plants. As the plant gets established, water it deeply, but let the soil dry out before watering it again.

Some bougainvillea varieties are climbers that get up to 40 feet tall, so plant them in a location with a trellis, wall, or fence for garden color that grows upwards. Tying the branches loosely to the trellis with this zip tie hack can help tame climbing plants. Bougainvillea can also be up to 20 feet wide, too. But ultimately, size depends on the cultivar, the growing conditions, and plant care. Prune the plant in late winter to trim tips and promote growth. Don't forget about disinfecting your garden tools. Once you have, shape the plant to suit your aesthetic.

To grow bougainvillea in a container, choose a potting mix and a pot with drainage holes, as it requires well-drained soil for optimal health. Add a small trellis so it can climb a bit, if desired. Those who live in areas that get frost should plant it in the spring. This will give the roots time to grow strong before the heat of summer or the threat of cold in fall. If your area has fairly warm winters, you can also plant in fall.