Fill Your Garden With Colorful Blooms With A Low-Maintenance Tropical Vine
What if a flowering tropical vine could also be trained to grow like a tree or shrub ... and did well in containers, hanging baskets, or even up a fence or wall? One plant that has all of these superpowers: The bougainvillea. These plants do best in USDA Hardiness Zones 10 and 11, and they'll even tolerate drought-like conditions or some salt, so areas along the coasts of Florida are no problem.
If you live in an area with cold winters, no worries. Just plant bougainvillea in a pot for the patio and enjoy it outdoors all summer. Then if you want the plant to last longer, bring it inside as the weather gets chilly. Its numerous blooms attract both birds and butterflies; it's one of those stunning plants that will attract hummingbirds to your garden, too. Though the flowers themselves are tiny and tubular (like totally!) it's the bracts surrounding the flowers that put on a colorful show, offering up displays of just about every warm color on the color wheel. Perhaps the best bougainvillea feature is that when growing outdoors, the bracts often show off the most color in winter when other plants tend to be less visually interesting.
How to grow and care for bougainvillea
If planting bougainvillea in the ground as a perennial in a warm climate, choose a location with well-drained soil that's safe from high winds and gets at least six hours of sunlight per day — this is a sun-loving plant. Dig down about 16 inches and mix some organic matter into the soil. Loosen the root ball a bit before placing the plant in the hole, then pack the dirt down around the roots before watering the plants. As the plant gets established, water it deeply, but let the soil dry out before watering it again.
Some bougainvillea varieties are climbers that get up to 40 feet tall, so plant them in a location with a trellis, wall, or fence for garden color that grows upwards. Tying the branches loosely to the trellis with this zip tie hack can help tame climbing plants. Bougainvillea can also be up to 20 feet wide, too. But ultimately, size depends on the cultivar, the growing conditions, and plant care. Prune the plant in late winter to trim tips and promote growth. Don't forget about disinfecting your garden tools. Once you have, shape the plant to suit your aesthetic.
To grow bougainvillea in a container, choose a potting mix and a pot with drainage holes, as it requires well-drained soil for optimal health. Add a small trellis so it can climb a bit, if desired. Those who live in areas that get frost should plant it in the spring. This will give the roots time to grow strong before the heat of summer or the threat of cold in fall. If your area has fairly warm winters, you can also plant in fall.