A Pretty But Fast-Spreading Flower To Avoid Planting Next To Your Roses

Roses are among the most popular flowers to plant in a garden. They thrive alongside some amazing companion plants, such as marigolds, phlox, shasta daisies, and foxgloves. All of these companions are beautiful in their own right, and offer specific benefits to the roses by attracting pollinators, preventing diseases such as powdery mildew, and warding off pests. However, there are equally beautiful flowers that you should avoid planting anywhere near your roses. Fast-growing leopard's bane (Doronicum spp.) is one of them.

Part of the Asteraceae family, leopard's bane is a type of early blooming daisy that boasts bright yellow petals from mid-spring to early summer and thrives in USDA Hardiness zones 4 through 8. They come in numerous different types and make excellent companions for late-spring bulb flowers, including daffodils and, lady's mantle, or Solomon's seal. One of many sturdy perennials that require very little in the way of care, leopard's bane makes a great option for anyone looking to add some spring brightness to their garden.

Here's why you shouldn't plant them near roses, though. Leopard's bane grow via underground rhizomes that can create clumps that grow upwards of 2 feet wide in a given season. This creates a ground cover that can very easily foster an environment that is overly damp and moist. If this stretches to the base of your rose bushes, the constant moisture will create the perfect conditions for the fungal disease black spot. This could lead to permanent damage, even killing off your roses.