How To Choose The Best NightShift Grass Seed For A Lush And Green Lawn

If deep greens from the natural world put you at ease, growing a lawn with this color palette may brighten your day-to-day life. NightShift grass seed blends — formerly known as Blackout seed — are designed to bring about this soothing shade. The company combines grass varieties known for their dark emerald hues, primarily Kentucky bluegrass, tall fescue, and perennial ryegrass. All three of these are considered cool-season grasses, meaning that they excel in temperatures between 60 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit. Cool-season grasses grow well across most of the continental U.S., except in Florida, much of Texas, and the deep South. Keep this in mind when selecting a NightShift blend for your yard. Since tall fescue can handle drought and quite a bit of heat, blends featuring this variety may be the best fit for warmer areas.

Also, compare the sunlight requirements, durability, and texture of the different NightShift blends you're considering. Kentucky bluegrass is known for its soft texture, so the Kentucky Bluegrass Dark Blend might be ideal if you like to go barefoot in your backyard. If you need grass that can withstand heavy foot traffic, durable Turf-Type Tall Fescue seed is up for the challenge. It's also a good match for yards with a bit of shade since it can handle partial sunlight. If your yard has more than a little tree cover, the shade-loving fireball and hattrick grasses in the Perennial Ryegrass blend could be just the ticket. These ryegrass varieties also grow exceptionally fast, so they're a fine choice if you want to cover bare patches of ground as soon as possible. No matter which you choose, try to follow the one-third rule when mowing. It'll help keep your grass at a height that promotes healthy growth.