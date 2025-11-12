Quickly Add Natural Privacy To Your Yard With A Must-Plant Tree

When relaxing on your deck or spending time in your backyard with friends, you don't want to feel on display for the neighbors. Having plenty of privacy is a way to make your backyard feel like a private haven where you can enjoy yourself without curious eyes watching everything you do. There are plenty of ideas that can add more privacy to your backyard, but one of the best is to plant Swedish columnar aspen (Populus tremula 'Erecta') trees. This fast-growing column-style tree can reach heights of 30 to 40 feet with a spread of about 5 to 6 feet, making it ideal for privacy along fences or near decks.

Because it grows quickly, choose planting locations carefully to avoid interference with overhead power lines. Swedish aspen roots can affect septic systems or foundations, so it is recommended to find a good planting spot at least 20 feet or more from power lines and underground utilities for saftey. Under the right growing conditions, you can expect your Swedish columnar aspens to live for about 50 years.