Quickly Add Natural Privacy To Your Yard With A Must-Plant Tree
When relaxing on your deck or spending time in your backyard with friends, you don't want to feel on display for the neighbors. Having plenty of privacy is a way to make your backyard feel like a private haven where you can enjoy yourself without curious eyes watching everything you do. There are plenty of ideas that can add more privacy to your backyard, but one of the best is to plant Swedish columnar aspen (Populus tremula 'Erecta') trees. This fast-growing column-style tree can reach heights of 30 to 40 feet with a spread of about 5 to 6 feet, making it ideal for privacy along fences or near decks.
Because it grows quickly, choose planting locations carefully to avoid interference with overhead power lines. Swedish aspen roots can affect septic systems or foundations, so it is recommended to find a good planting spot at least 20 feet or more from power lines and underground utilities for saftey. Under the right growing conditions, you can expect your Swedish columnar aspens to live for about 50 years.
Planting & caring for your Swedish columnar aspen trees
The best time of year to plant Swedish aspens is when it is dormant, which is from fall to early spring. In the milder climates, fall works best, but if your plant hardiness zone is in a colder region, choose early spring to plant after the ground has thawed. Pick a location that provides the tree with full sunlight. This adaptable tree tolerates a range of conditions, from drought to occasional standing water. Once established, it is drought-tolerant and can even handle a little bit of urban pollution.
Avoid both underwatering and overwatering your Swedish aspens. Underwatering can hamper the tree's root production, and overwatering can drown the roots and cause rot and other issues. Check the soil two inches down from the surface, and if the soil is dry, it's time to water your trees. Water at the tree's base until the top 12 inches of soil are moist. You can check this with a long metal probe or even a screwdriver. When testing soil moisture, check about 12 inches from the tree's base to avoid harming roots. This tree requires very little pruning beyond some shaping. Remove suckers in the winter and do some light pruning and shaping in the late summer if needed.