Upgrade Your Fence With A Climbing Plant Adorned With Bell-Shaped Pink Flowers

Fences, trellises, and arbors are all excellent ways to add a vertical dimension to your garden. Some climbing plants will only scale certain types of structures, so it's important to choose a species suited to what your garden provides. Clematis vines have twining leaves that will easily wrap around long, thin parts of a fence. This makes them a good fit for chain-link fencing, metal fencing with slender vertical panels, and even enclosures made of chicken wire. If your fence is beneath a tree canopy or in a spot with partial shade, consider using it as a climbing wall for leatherflower (Clematis viorna), a type of clematis that's native to the northern, eastern, and central parts of the United States. It's relatively easy to grow and will quickly cover a bare fence with bell-shaped blooms and tough yet flexible leaves.

Though leatherflower can grow as a ground cover, it naturally prefers to climb toward the sun. Each plant needs 3 to 6 feet of space to spread out. If you fulfill this request, leatherflower will reward you with tons of pink or purple flowers from late spring through early fall. The flowers are likely to bring more songbirds to your yard since they find the seedheads tasty. You can also attract butterflies to your garden with these plants. Leatherflower's foliage feeds hungry caterpillars, while its blossoms offer nourishment to full-grown butterflies and moths that will facilitate pollen exchange in your garden. The eye-catching flowers can even lure hummingbirds with their delicious nectar.