Tree Of Heaven Or Black Walnut: How To Tell The Difference Between These Lookalikes

Despite its celestial name, tree of heaven (Ailanthus altissima) is known for its infernal behavior. Tree of heaven threatens other plants by forming crowded thickets that suffocate nearly any competitors, especially native species. It also grows and spreads rapidly, quickly taking over disturbed areas and sometimes damaging buildings. These aggressive traits have earned it invasive status in 30 states, including Hawaii. Making matters worse, tree of heaven is tough to eradicate once it sinks its roots into your lawn or flower bed. Pulling its seedlings before they establish themselves is key. To do this, you must know how to identify it and distinguish it from lookalikes. Black walnut (Juglans nigra) is often mistaken for the tree of heaven since both grow in similar habitats, but a few key differences can help you tell them apart.

Though tree of heaven can help you get rid of spotted lanternflies, removing it is typically best because it causes more problems than it solves. Even if it's not causing any immediate problems, it's generally eager to grow a big, unruly family. A single tree can produce more than 300,000 seeds in a year, and at least a few of them are likely to germinate. The seeds can also travel long distances on the wind, spreading into neighboring yards, parks, and nature preserves. Black walnut can also be a pain, but to a lesser degree. Like tree of heaven, it releases substances that discourage other plants from growing nearby. Unlike tree of heaven, it's native to North America, valued for its wood in furniture making, and known for producing nuts that squirrels love.