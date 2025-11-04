For A More Fragrant Spring Garden, Plant This Azalea Variety During Fall
Azaleas (Rhododendron spp.) are a huge, diverse group of popular flowering shrubs known for fragrant, vibrantly colored blooms and their ability to adapt to a variety of growing conditions. They are also among the best plants for attracting hummingbirds and other pollinators. However, with nearly 1,000 varieties, hybrids, and cultivars of azalea, choosing the right one for your backyard may seem a bit overwhelming. If your goal is a sweet-smelling spring garden with flowers that smell like heaven, consider planting Sunbow® Solar Glow™ native flame azalea this fall.
The Solar Glow™, created by horticulturalist Buddy Lee, is one of several varieties of azaleas in the Sunbow® series, which also includes Solar Flare™ and Solar Ray™ varieties, and all part of the Southern Living® Collection of plants. Although many azaleas have a pleasant fragrance, these updates on the flame azalea (Rhododendron calendulaceum), indigenous to the Appalachian Mountains, possess a scent reminiscent of honeysuckle, renowned for being a heady, sweet-smelling flower. Additionally, Solar Glow™ azaleas bloom earlier, featuring bigger and more colorful flowers than many other types of azaleas. The reddish-orange blooms, which give the plant its celestial name, make it ideal for ornamental, fragrance, pollinator, native plant, and cottage gardens. Since they grow up to 8 feet tall, they are also a great choice for creating borders and barriers.
Solar Glow™ Sunbow® flame azaleas do best in hardiness zones 5 – 9. Being native plants, they are heat-and drought-resistant, and low maintenance, requiring only moderate watering in very dry periods and annual fertilizing. Additionally, little to no pruning is necessary, except to remove dead or stray branches. Any pruning that is done should happen right after the shrub blooms in spring, as azaleas are among the plants you want to avoiding pruning in the winter and at other times of year.
How to plant and care for Sunbow® Solar Glow™ flame azaleas
Selecting a site to plant Sunbow® Solar Glow™ flame azaleas involves finding a spot in your yard with moist, well-draining, rich soil. The plant loves partial shade or areas with full sun in the morning and shade the remainder of the day. To determine the number of plants you need, consider these azaleas should be planting about 5 feet apart to form a group or row. If you want to have walking space between plants, plan to place them 10 feet apart.
Once you site is selected, use a Spear Head Spade 40-inch yellow garden shovel or similar implement to dig a hole roughly the same depth and twice the width of the pot holding the shrub. Next, take the plant out of the pot and loosen the roots. Place the root ball in the hole, situating it so that it sits a bit higher above the surface when in the ground than it was in the pot. Then, backfill the hole and give the area a good watering before scattering some organic mulch around the base of the plant.
While the plant is getting established, it's a good idea to keep the soil around the base moist. However, be careful not to overwater, as Solar Glow™ flame azaleas do not do well when soil is saturated. Once the shrub is established, you typically only need to water during prolonged dry spells. The most critical aspect is maintaining the soil at a slightly acidic level of 4.5 to 6.5. Typically, an annual spring fertilizing with a slow-release, acid-forming formula will be adequate. But it's a good idea to test your soil, using a highly-rated soil pH tester that gardeners love, from time to time and amend as necessary.