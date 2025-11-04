For A More Fragrant Spring Garden, Plant This Azalea Variety During Fall

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Azaleas (Rhododendron spp.) are a huge, diverse group of popular flowering shrubs known for fragrant, vibrantly colored blooms and their ability to adapt to a variety of growing conditions. They are also among the best plants for attracting hummingbirds and other pollinators. However, with nearly 1,000 varieties, hybrids, and cultivars of azalea, choosing the right one for your backyard may seem a bit overwhelming. If your goal is a sweet-smelling spring garden with flowers that smell like heaven, consider planting Sunbow® Solar Glow™ native flame azalea this fall.

The Solar Glow™, created by horticulturalist Buddy Lee, is one of several varieties of azaleas in the Sunbow® series, which also includes Solar Flare™ and Solar Ray™ varieties, and all part of the Southern Living® Collection of plants. Although many azaleas have a pleasant fragrance, these updates on the flame azalea (Rhododendron calendulaceum), indigenous to the Appalachian Mountains, possess a scent reminiscent of honeysuckle, renowned for being a heady, sweet-smelling flower. Additionally, Solar Glow™ azaleas bloom earlier, featuring bigger and more colorful flowers than many other types of azaleas. The reddish-orange blooms, which give the plant its celestial name, make it ideal for ornamental, fragrance, pollinator, native plant, and cottage gardens. Since they grow up to 8 feet tall, they are also a great choice for creating borders and barriers.

Solar Glow™ Sunbow® flame azaleas do best in hardiness zones 5 – 9. Being native plants, they are heat-and drought-resistant, and low maintenance, requiring only moderate watering in very dry periods and annual fertilizing. Additionally, little to no pruning is necessary, except to remove dead or stray branches. Any pruning that is done should happen right after the shrub blooms in spring, as azaleas are among the plants you want to avoiding pruning in the winter and at other times of year.