Are Amazon's Tomato Grow Bags Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say

Grow bags are basically plant pots made of fabric, though some models are more like fabric-walled raised beds. No matter what size and shape these bags happen to be, they can hold soil, handle outdoor conditions, and last for multiple growing seasons. This makes them an attractive option for yards with limited space. Many gardeners appreciate how the lightweight design of grow bags makes relocating plants easier. They also say high-quality grow bags help air and water move through the soil inside and encourage strong and sturdy root systems.

Tomato growers interested in this style of gardening typically choose large bags that accommodate the plants' relatively deep roots. Bushy determinate tomatoes perform best in bags holding at least 10 gallons of soil, while tall indeterminate varieties need about 20 gallons. That's a lot of soil, so grow bags for tomatoes need to be strong. They also need to be decent at retaining water, as tomatoes tend to crave quite a bit of it during the hottest parts of the summer. Scouring product reviews in Amazon's gardening section shows that shoppers have found standout options with these qualities and more.

Amazon's iPower grow bags are a clear customer favorite for tomatoes and other low-fuss, beginner-friendly plants. These cylindrical containers are available in two neutral colors and several cost-saving multipack options. They're available in tomato-friendly 10- and 20-gallon sizes, both earning glowing reviews. Many users are impressed by the sturdiness of these grow bags. Reviewers add that the BPA-free non-woven material exceeds expectations, promoting healthy airflow and draining excess water effectively.