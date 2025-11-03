The Vibrant Bulb To Plant In The Fall To Attract More Robins Come Spring

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The American robin is among the most common songbirds in the United States. These iconic birds are a particularly common sight in the spring, when a combination of resident and migrating birds are found in the Lower 48. There are a number of simple methods to attract songbirds, such as robins, to your yard, including putting out feeders. You can also plant certain fruit bushes to attract songbirds. However, one surefire way to make sure you have robins in your backyard this spring is to plant camas (also known as camassia) bulbs this fall.

Given that the primary diet of robins consists of various worms, insects, fruits, and seeds, it may not be immediately apparent how a spring flowering bulb could attract them. To answer this question, think of camas (Camassia quamas) as support structure. The lavender and blue blooms themselves do nothing to draw in robins. However, they are irresistible to a number of insects — particularly aphids, on which robins enjoy feasting. To that end, camassia can be seen an indirect food source that will keep robins and other songbirds flocking to your yard.

However, to take advantage of this spring songbird attractant, you need to take action months prior. Fall is the best time to plant spring blooming bulbs, including camassias. This allows the bulb to settle in before freezing winter weather arrives, and be ready to sprout and bloom the following spring.