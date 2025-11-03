In-Ground Vs Above Ground Sprinklers: Which Is Best For Your Yard

Did you know that there's a simple lawn watering technique that'll help control weeds? Regularly watering your yard keeps your turf grass lush and the weeds at bay. First, you'll have to decide what type of sprinkler system to install in your yard. In-ground, or underground, sprinklers are installed beneath your lawn, utilizing buried pipes and sprinkler heads. Above-ground systems are the opposite. Instead of installation under the soil and grass, this type of system has all the hoses, sprinklers, and lines right on top.

Choosing between in-ground and above-ground systems requires weighing the benefits of each. Consider the needs of your yard and other constraints, such as time and labor. In-ground systems are often easier to automate, but have a much higher start-up cost. Above-ground systems make it simple to reconfigure again and again, but might not be the prettiest to look at every day. Start by thinking about which system will make yard work easier for you.