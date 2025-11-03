The Pretty Perennial Martha Stewart Uses To Help Keep Squirrels And Deer At Bay

As beautiful as fall gardens can be, they're also a magnet for hungry and determined wildlife. By the time autumn rolls around, squirrels are frantically stockpiling for winter, digging up loose garden soil and leaving behind holes and chaos. Deer, meanwhile, are not only searching for scarcer food sources but also using their antlers on young trees and stems, scraping away bark in a way that can leave lasting damage. Both creatures are at their most desperate in fall, when natural food is scarce and your perennials suddenly look like an easy buffet.

For gardeners, this means not only do you have plants fading at the end of their bloom cycle, but this wildlife is also snacking on whatever is left standing. No wonder fall can feel like the hardest season to keep your beds looking good. That's where selecting the right perennials can truly transform your garden. Instead of letting it fall prey to scavengers, take a cue from Martha Stewart, who shares a list of her favorite outdoor plants, among them a stunning fall-blooming flower that combines beauty with a bit of built-in protection: colchicum.

Autumn-blooming colchicum emerges just when you need it most, producing lush, oversized petals in fuchsia and lilac shades that seem to borrow from spring's palette. But beyond its good looks, colchicum has the added benefit of being unappealing to squirrels and deer, keeping your garden beds vibrant and undisturbed at a time when everything else feels under siege. Stewart has planted them generously around her property, where they've flourished year after year, and she praises their ability to multiply into cheerful, colorful clumps. For anyone frustrated by fall's combination of fading blooms and feisty wildlife, colchicum delivers both resilience and seasonal drama in one neat package.