The Northeastern US State That's Home To America's Oldest Public Rose Garden

Head to Connecticut to experience the stunning atmosphere of America's oldest public rose garden. The Elizabeth Park Conservancy was established in 1977 to safeguard the grounds and buildings of a public park originally donated by Charles Pond to the city of Hartford, Connecticut, in 1894. Elizabeth Park — home to the extensive Helen S. Kaman Rose Garden — welcomes visitors each year eager to see its impressive collection of the world's finest roses. A visit to this incredible garden in the northeastern part of the U.S. might even inspire you to cultivate your own sweet-smelling flowers that make your garden smell like heaven.

As the first municipal rose garden in the United States, Elizabeth Park is free to explore from sunrise to sunset year-round. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this public park includes rose gardens and several other attractions where visitors can connect with a piece of the past. Beyond the famous Helen S. Kaman Rose Garden, located at the very center of the park, you can experience the wonders of the Robert A. Prill Tulip Garden, the Sue B. Hart Perennial Garden, and the Julian and Edith Eddy Rock Garden. Visit the tulips in early spring and swing by the Perennial Garden from spring through late summer for the best blooms. Meanwhile, the Rock Garden, also known as the Shade Garden, can be a good place to beat the heat in any season.