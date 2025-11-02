How To Prepare A Plum Pit To Ensure That It Turns Into A Thriving Tree

After you've eaten some plums, clean the pits so they are free of pulp, and then let them dry for several days. After the pits are completely dry, use a hammer or nutcracker to break them open and remove as many seeds as you can. Now, you will need to check to see which are viable to grow. To perform this check, place the seeds in water. If a seed sinks, it's viable. If it floats, the seed is useless, and you can throw it away.

Once you have your viable seeds separated, you will need to germinate them. To do this, fold them into a moist paper towel. Place the paper towel into a resealable plastic bag, remove all air, and seal it. To simulate outdoor soil conditions, which will break the seeds' dormancy, place the plastic bag in the refrigerator. You will need to frequently check on your seeds to see if they have produced roots, and ensure the paper towel stays moist by spraying it with water. It may be between two weeks and three months before your seed creates roots, so be patient.

Once your seeds have roots, plant them in a smaller pot or container filled with well-draining soil and put them in full sun. You should separate the seeds and continuously increase the sizes of the containers as the trees grow, ensuring proper root space. Once large enough, transplant them in the spring for the best results. Now, all you need to do is protect your fruit trees from pests and other hazards. This is an excellent method for germinating plum seeds. If no plums show up in a few years, though, there may be reasons your trees aren't growing fruit, such as issues with the growing conditions.