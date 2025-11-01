The Outlandish Tickle Trick That'll Help Your Tomato Plants To Be As Productive As Possible

Growing tomatoes takes work, but it's worth it for a big crop of juicy red slicers or sauce-ready Romas. There are several ways to help your plants produce lots of fruit. Mulching your tomatoes with red plastic encourages a more bountiful harvest, and avoiding overuse of nitrogen-rich fertilizers can help prevent fruit-set problems. Pollination is another key factor to consider. Sometimes, pollen gets too hot to do its job effectively. Other times, humidity makes the pollen so sticky that it can't get to the flower's pistil, the part of the flower that must receive it to create a new tomato. When pollen is too dry, it may not adhere to the flower's reproductive parts. Your yard might also lack enough bees to assist with pollen transfer. Whatever the reason, if pollination is lacking, your plants won't make many tomatoes. You can assist your plants by hand pollinating them, a process some gardeners call tickling.

Tickling may sound silly, but it can yield surprisingly strong results. This trick delivers pollen directly to the flowers' pistils, which can result in larger numbers of tomatoes than the plant would have produced otherwise. Tickling doesn't require specialized tools, but timing matters. The best time to tickle your tomatoes is in the morning, on days that humidity levels are low to moderate. Morning is when the newest flowers open, offering access to the most promising pollen. Avoid hand pollinating your tomatoes when air temperatures are above 80 degrees Fahrenheit, as the plants may pause their fruiting and flowering efforts to cope with heat stress.