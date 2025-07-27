Waking Up To An Empty Bird Feeder? An Unexpected Pest May Be To Blame

If you've been using a bird feeder to attract more birds to your yard for a while, you may have noticed that your feathered friends aren't the only ones enjoying the free meal. Chipmunks, squirrels, opossums, and even bears are all examples of other animals that may be eating from your bird feeder, leaving the buffet empty once the local birds come around. However, if you're waking up to an empty bird feeder and not sure where to place the blame, there may be another culprit to consider, one that's rarely seen during the day. Flying squirrels — they're cute, they're nocturnal, and they may just be behind your missing bird seed.

These adorable rodents have a widely diverse diet. In the wild you may catch them snacking on insects or fungi, when it comes to your bird feeder, they're more than happy to indulge in the seeds and nuts available. But, because flying squirrels are nocturnal, without a night-vision camera, you may never catch them in the act.

That's why it's important to learn the signs that flying squirrels may be eating from your bird feeder as opposed to other animals. Once you've identified what animal is eating the bird seed — whether through cameras or signs like spotting flying squirrels on your property — you can use humane methods to deter these critters from turning your feeder into their personal drive-thru.