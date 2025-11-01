There's No Shortage Of Beautiful Fall Foliage On This Breathtaking New York Byway

The New York portion of the Palisades Scenic Byway begins at Bear Mountain State Park and runs south through the Hudson Valley to the New Jersey state line. From there, the byway continues through New Jersey to the George Washington Bridge, connecting Ft. Lee, New Jersey to Manhattan. Those starting from New York City will begin their trek on the southern end of the byway and head north through New Jersey before re-entering New York. Alternatively, if you plan ahead, you can take a fall riverboat tour along the Hudson River from Manhattan to Bear Mountain, and hang out for the day.

Just making this drive and viewing beautiful fall foliage ranks high on many bucket lists. The array of colorful leaves typically hits its peak around mid-October, although remnants of seasonal color will linger into November. If the goal is simply to have a day trip along the roadway, there are a few points of interest worth stopping. On the New Jersey side, 12 miles of the byway pass through Palisades Interstate Park. The park features the dramatic sheer cliffs of the Palisades and miles of waterfront along the Hudson River. Atop the highest of these cliffs is perched the State Line Lookout, which offers incredible views of the Hudson River and the skyline of Manhattan and is home to an annual hawk watch.

Two other lookouts, the Rockefeller and Alpine, are also found along the byway as it passes through Palisades Interstate Park, as is the Kearney House, an 18th-century historic homestead and living history museum. On either end of the byway are scenic bridges – the George Washington Bridge on the south end and the Bear Mountain Bridge, located just north of where the byway terminates.