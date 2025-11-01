There's No Shortage Of Beautiful Fall Foliage On This Breathtaking New York Byway
New York State is home to some of the best fall camping spots in the nation, thanks to stunning landscapes and vibrant fall colors. Some of the country's most scenic rivers for viewing fall foliage, along with jaw-dropping autumn drives are found across the state as well. The Palisades Scenic Byway, which winds its way along the Hudson River through southern New York and into New Jersey, combines a bit of each of these elements. This makes it perfect for an autumn adventure, whether you're looking for a quick, open-air cruise or an overnight stay.
Although it only stretches a little less than 40 miles, the Palisades Scenic Byway covers portions of two states, traverses through stunning terrain, and offers scenic views of the New York City skyline, in addition to a dazzling array of fall foliage during autumn. Those driving this byway can visit a handful of parks, take in the sights from various lookout points, view historic bridges and landmarks, and even pause for some outdoor recreation. All along the way, visitors will be enveloped in the colors of fall, thanks to native deciduous trees including black oak, red maple, and American hickory.
Take time to stop while driving the Palisades Scenic Byway
The New York portion of the Palisades Scenic Byway begins at Bear Mountain State Park and runs south through the Hudson Valley to the New Jersey state line. From there, the byway continues through New Jersey to the George Washington Bridge, connecting Ft. Lee, New Jersey to Manhattan. Those starting from New York City will begin their trek on the southern end of the byway and head north through New Jersey before re-entering New York. Alternatively, if you plan ahead, you can take a fall riverboat tour along the Hudson River from Manhattan to Bear Mountain, and hang out for the day.
Just making this drive and viewing beautiful fall foliage ranks high on many bucket lists. The array of colorful leaves typically hits its peak around mid-October, although remnants of seasonal color will linger into November. If the goal is simply to have a day trip along the roadway, there are a few points of interest worth stopping. On the New Jersey side, 12 miles of the byway pass through Palisades Interstate Park. The park features the dramatic sheer cliffs of the Palisades and miles of waterfront along the Hudson River. Atop the highest of these cliffs is perched the State Line Lookout, which offers incredible views of the Hudson River and the skyline of Manhattan and is home to an annual hawk watch.
Two other lookouts, the Rockefeller and Alpine, are also found along the byway as it passes through Palisades Interstate Park, as is the Kearney House, an 18th-century historic homestead and living history museum. On either end of the byway are scenic bridges – the George Washington Bridge on the south end and the Bear Mountain Bridge, located just north of where the byway terminates.
Explore state parks along the Palisades Scenic Byway
If you have more time on your hands, check out the handful of state parks located along the Palisades Scenic Byway on the New York side. Of course, the byway begins in Bear Mountain State Park, which covers more than 5,000 acres. In the park visitors will find miles of hiking and biking trails, including the oldest portion of the Appalachian Trail, as well as a zoo and an outdoor ice rink that opens in late October or early November each year. Visitors can climb the Perkins Memorial Tower, a 40-foot tall observation tower situated atop Bear Mountain, for panoramic views of the Hudson Valley. Although camping is not allowed within the park, there are a handful of RV and tent campgrounds nearby.
A short distance south of Bear Mountain State Park, High Tor State Park lies a short just east of the byway. It is best known for its twin peaks, High Tor and Little Tor, which are popular with hikers. Right before the byway enters New Jersey, it also brushes past Tallman Mountain State Park. This wooded state park along the banks of the Hudson River offers miles of walking and hiking trails. A portion of the marshland in the park is utilized as the Hudson River National Estuarine Research Reserve.
Just across the state line, in the northernmost portion of the New Jersey's Palisades Interstate Park, is the Giant Stairs Loop Hike. This hike is popular both for the amazing views it affords as well as the fact it has its own dedicated exit off the byway. This hike takes around 4 hours to complete, and is mildly strenuous. So it's not a quick stop by any means, but during the fall, these views can't be beat.