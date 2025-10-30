Ryobi's $149 Bug Zapper Kit Advertises Serious Coverage – Here's What Users Are Saying

Fighting bugs in your yard or on your patio, balcony, or deck can be a tireless pursuit. Many people turn to electric-powered zappers, and one option is Ryobi's 18V ONE+ bug zapper kit. At $149, it's a battery-operated tool that runs on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. If you already have some of these Ryobi lawn care tools, you may already have a compatible Ryobi 18V ONE+ battery. Otherwise, you can purchase the zapper kit, which includes the battery and charger, or pay $50 less to purchase the tool on its own. Either way, with a 4.3 rating from about 35 reviewers for the kit, and a 4.5 rating from 219 reviewers for the zapper itself, this tool is considered by many buyers to be dependable and powerful, fulfilling Ryobi's goal of preventing flies, mosquitoes, and moths from ruining your parties.

With Ryobi promising 1.5 acres of coverage, 2,550 volts of zapping power, and an internal UV light to attract bugs, one might wonder what users have to say about the product's usefulness. One buyer had this to say about its functionality: "The battery that came with it easily lasts the full 6 hours of runtime and a 4Ah battery lasts several pushes of the 6 hour run. We've now killed well over a hundred bugs with it and it is still working great!"

Other users are not as impressed, claiming issues with its strength or durability. One buyer noted "Good idea but not strong enough to kill the bugs only stuns them all still alive." Another who bought just the zapper said, "Starts up and you can hear the 'zap' for a few minutes, then nothing. Light stays on and attracts bugs. They are crawling all over it and even in the tray. But none dying."