Ryobi's $149 Bug Zapper Kit Advertises Serious Coverage – Here's What Users Are Saying
Fighting bugs in your yard or on your patio, balcony, or deck can be a tireless pursuit. Many people turn to electric-powered zappers, and one option is Ryobi's 18V ONE+ bug zapper kit. At $149, it's a battery-operated tool that runs on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. If you already have some of these Ryobi lawn care tools, you may already have a compatible Ryobi 18V ONE+ battery. Otherwise, you can purchase the zapper kit, which includes the battery and charger, or pay $50 less to purchase the tool on its own. Either way, with a 4.3 rating from about 35 reviewers for the kit, and a 4.5 rating from 219 reviewers for the zapper itself, this tool is considered by many buyers to be dependable and powerful, fulfilling Ryobi's goal of preventing flies, mosquitoes, and moths from ruining your parties.
With Ryobi promising 1.5 acres of coverage, 2,550 volts of zapping power, and an internal UV light to attract bugs, one might wonder what users have to say about the product's usefulness. One buyer had this to say about its functionality: "The battery that came with it easily lasts the full 6 hours of runtime and a 4Ah battery lasts several pushes of the 6 hour run. We've now killed well over a hundred bugs with it and it is still working great!"
Other users are not as impressed, claiming issues with its strength or durability. One buyer noted "Good idea but not strong enough to kill the bugs only stuns them all still alive." Another who bought just the zapper said, "Starts up and you can hear the 'zap' for a few minutes, then nothing. Light stays on and attracts bugs. They are crawling all over it and even in the tray. But none dying."
Use the Ryobi bug zapper for nights in the garage or on the road
For some, Ryobi's bug zapper kit allows them to work outside without being bothered by insects. One reviewer said "I bought this to help keep mosquitos out of my garage when I am working in there during the spring and summer. Simple no-brainer to setup and it immediately starts working. It is immediately noticeable that bugs are gone in no time."
In addition to helping at home, some reviewers mention packing this Ryobi tool on trips, taking advantage of its battery-powered design. While you might think you already pack the must-haves for your summer camping trip, a bug zapper is also high on several users lists for camping or RV trips. One reviewer noted that their new Ryobi bug zapper is easy-to-use. They highlighted how "It's easy to clean the bug out and can't wait to see what it will do with a full battery. The bug zapper, along with the mister fan will make our RV outings much more enjoyable."
The zapper is portable and equipped with an external light, featuring three levels of brightness. Not only does the bright light attract certain pests to their doom, it helps out its users. One reviewer noted, "Use this when I go fishing at our pond in our neighborhood. Gives me light plus helps keep the bugs away. Perfect for those evening fishing trips to unwind from the day."
Many of the negative reviews center around the tool conking out fairly quickly. With the subject title "Great concept if it worked," one reviewer noted, "Have returned 1 now returning the second one. Works great for about an hour then stops zapping. Same issue with both!!" Other reviewers found it worked for a year or so.
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ may be best for certain pests
Rosemary is an aromatic kitchen herb that'll help keep bugs out of your garden, but it may not help in your other outdoor spaces. Getting rid of flying pests elsewhere may require creativity, like this battery-powered bug zapper. Several reviewers shared their success keeping fruit flies, gnats, and other bugs away. This zapper, in the words of one user, "really zaps the heck out of the bugs. Even moths!" Another customer bought it for a fly problem, which they said it effectively solved.
One of the main downsides to Ryobi's powerful bug zapper unit seems to be its effectiveness regarding mosquitoes. This pesky flying insect is the bane of many summer nights, and reviewers are mixed about the ability of this zapper to get rid of them. For example, one customer shared that it "Works EXCEPT on mosquitos I was skeptical that this would work for mosquitos but the reviews and Q&As were mostly positive so I bought one. For me in the SE USA, it does not attract mosquitos but works very well on other flying insects." Another reviewer said, "I bought one of these a year or so ago and it's not killed a bug yet. I bought it for mosquitos, then found out it doesn't attract mosquitos. That's really the only bug we have problems with in my area, so this thing is useless." However, other users disagree and recommended the zapper for mosquitoes, emphasizing that "This thing absolutely put them down in our yard."
And of course, it generally only works for flying insects, particularly when suspended from a post or overhang. If ants are your problem, your kitchen may already hold everything you need to get rid of anthills in your yard.