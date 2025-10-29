The Unexpected Benefits Pickle Juice Has In Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're not drinking your pickle juice (yes, it's a thing), consider saving it for your garden instead of dumping it down the drain. There are numerous benefits for your garden's health in that juice. It can be used for killing weeds, fortifying soil, assisting seed germination, and even changing the color of certain flowers. All you need to do to save your pickle juice is, when you've finished the last pickle, set the jar back in your refrigerator for the next time you water your garden. You can even have a designated pickle juice container that you dump your empty jars into. Before you toss your empty pickle jars into the trash, though, consider using them to make a simple squirrel feeder or repurposing them for a beautiful garden cobb wall.

Before you go pouring pickle juice all over your garden, it's important to know that pickles contain something called pickling salts. These salts draw out water from the cucumber and help to create a stable vinegar brine during the pickling process. Pickle juice, most notably its salt and vinegar contents, can be harmful to your plants, though. The pickle juice will make the soil more acidic, which is sometimes helpful, but it can also cause your plants to dry out and die. So, it's important not to just dump the pickle juice right out of the jar onto your flowers. Whether you're using it to acidify your soil or kill weeds, you need to dilute it first.