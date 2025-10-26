The US State That's Home To One Of North America's Highest-Quality Japanese Gardens

Whether you're seeking a stress-melting escape from everyday life or a peaceful place to ponder something deep, you owe yourself a visit to a traditional Japanese garden. To experience one of the finest examples in the United States, head to northern Illinois and visit Rockford's Anderson Japanese Gardens. Located less than 100 miles from Chicago's lakefront – a must-see Great Lakes destination – Anderson Japanese Gardens is a shining example of a stroll garden (Kaiyu-shiki-teien). Meandering walking paths connect different sites for immersing yourself in nature's mystery and tranquility. In addition to admiring the waterfalls and koi ponds that characterize this style of Japanese garden, you can witness the Upper Midwest's spectacular fall colors in September and October. Anderson Japanese Gardens is open daily, May 1 through October 31.

Anderson Japanese Gardens has earned high praise from HGTV and Sukiya Living, a journal dedicated to Japanese gardens and architecture. Every inch of this 12-acre space is filled with intention. The streams are designed to flow gently, encouraging you to slow down, take a deep breath, and experience all that the present moment has to offer. Pine trees are trained to assume sculptural shapes that celebrate both art and science. The rock gardens are raked into intriguing formations that invite contemplation, while the majestic gates and handcrafted bridges summon the spirit of discovery. Benches throughout the garden provide space for relaxing, meditating, or people-watching. Plus, the plants are a gorgeous reminder of how gardening is good for your physical and mental health.