Clever Tricks For Keeping Raccoons Away From Your Hummingbird Feeders

While raccoons are famous for tearing into garbage bags, leaving trash strewn in their wake, these nocturnal creatures don't just dine on rotting food. They also have quite the sweet tooth. Their wide-ranging diet includes naturally occurring delights such as berries, figs, and apples. However, their quest for sugary goodness may involve them engaging in some acrobatics to get into the contents of your hummingbird feeder. This can be incredibly annoying, but there are some simple tricks if you want to eliminate this problem — such as moving your feeders inside at night.

This is a great option simply because hummingbirds and raccoons are on very different schedules. Hummingbirds almost exclusively feed during the day, so they won't be in need of any sugar water while raccoons are out of the prowl. And when those masked bandits come out at night, they won't find your feeders waiting to be plundered. Of course, this isn't a perfect solution as it might not be easy to remember to move your feeder inside every evening. Plus, raccoons will sometimes venture out before the sun sets, and it's also not feasible for people who travel out of town on a regular basis. But fear not — there are other ways to protect your hummingbird feeder. If you want, you can banish them with Epsom salt, or you can try out several other unique hacks.