Angler's Massive Fish Wows The Internet: 'Like Going Big Game Hunting At The Zoo'

Growing up, I immersed myself in stories of outdoor writers traveling the globe, chasing massive and exotic species to fuel my love of fishing and adventure. It led me to a three-decade-plus career as a fishing guide and outdoor writer. Today, both aspiring anglers and experienced fishermen use social media for the same purpose. One of the most influential in that realm is Josh Jorgensen of BlacktipH Fishing, whose YouTube channel has more subscribers than any other fishing show on the platform. Recently, a video of him landing a massive arapaima went viral on TikTok. While this dude is legit and has some amazing catches and crazy experiences in his career, this wasn't one of them.

So if this wasn't a top-shelf angling experience, why has it racked up more than 60 million views on TikTok? Some people just don't get it. Others do, which is why a number of commenters on TikTok, as well as YouTube and Instagram, are, shall we say, not quite as impressed as you'd expect. The viral view rate is undoubtedly due, at least partly, to the massive size of the fish. Like a lot of things in life, for some people, size is all that matters. But it takes more than size to make an epic angling experience.

In all likelihood, this fish didn't even know where it was. It certainly wasn't in its native waters of the Amazon River Basin. That's because it wasn't caught in Brazil, Peru, or Guyana, where they occur naturally. It was caught in a Florida pond run by Jurassic Living Jewels, stocked with arapaima specifically to be caught. To that end, you could say the fish did its job — it got caught.