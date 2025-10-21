The Colorful Annual Plant That'll Brighten Up Your Fall Garden

One of the wonderful things about fall is the incredible display of color outdoors. Some foliage slowly cycles from greens through golds, reds, and browns; pumpkin spice could be considered a color as much as a flavor, and even gardens show off new seasonal blooms, with different plants taking center stage as summer blossoms fade. One glorious, gold-to-crimson flower that's a head turner is the heirloom amaranth variety called Love Lies Bleeding (Amaranthus caudatus). It's a show stopper, as was Elton John's song of the same name during his concerts in the late 1970s.

The long-lasting, old fashioned, Love Lies Bleeding blooms offer slender, foot-long splays of color from summer until the first frost, so it'll stick around through the fall. This particular amaranth is suitable for USDA plant hardiness zones 2a through 11b, and it prefers full sunlight. It's also drought tolerant. The plant itself has wide green leaves and grows 3 to 5 feet tall. It's most striking when the tassel- or tail-like strands of flowers cascade downwards against the green backdrop of the foliage.

This is a worthy plant to set towards the back of the garden of ground-cover plants, for cascading from a hanging basket, or over a retaining wall. The flowers are also sturdy enough for both fresh and dried arrangements, so you could clip some to mix in with your autumn porch displays. The leaves and seeds are even edible and tasty, and as an added bonus, this amaranth is one of those low-maintenance plants that are great for beginning gardeners.