The Heat-Loving Flower You Can Grow From Seed And Forget To Water

Becoming a skilled gardener takes time. Starting with fuss-free, beginner-friendly plants is smart if your schedule is packed or you hope to ease into plant-rearing. You may also want to experiment with annuals before committing to perennials that won't leave your garden for years. One colorful annual to consider is globe amaranth (Gomphrena globosa). It thrives in hot weather, blooms for months, and is very forgiving if you forget to water it. If you sow heavily, growing this plant from seed is fairly easy.

The globe amaranth is well-suited for USDA hardiness zones 2 through 11, an area that covers most of the United States. Its little spherical flowerheads appear in the early summer and keep coming until frost arrives in the fall. You can find kinds of globe amaranth with blossoms that are a range of vibrant hues, including pink, orange, yellow, and purple. These flowers are excellent at attracting butterflies, and some varieties of globe amaranth, such as the hot pink "Fireworks" cultivar, are hummingbird magnets as well.

Fireworks typically reaches a height of 4 feet, which is twice as tall as other types of globe amaranth. Its statuesque form makes it ideal for the back of a flower bed. Most varieties of globe amaranth are a good fit for borders, drought-resistant rock gardens, and plantings designed to lure pollinators. The flowers last a long time after being snipped from the plants, so they're a favorite among floral arrangers. These blossoms are even ideal for dried arrangements since their color doesn't fade very fast. In other words, the globe amaranth is a nice addition to a cutting garden that you can use for filling vases and making bouquets.

