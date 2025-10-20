Hurricane Season Has Arrived: Here's How To Get Your Garden Ready

Once the hurricane has passed, it may be tempting to start cleaning and replanting right away, but it's better to wait. Let any floodwater in your garden drain fully before you start, as the water can hide dangerous debris. From a safe distance, visually inspect the area for any downed power lines or other electrical hazards. If you see any, do not approach the area, stay out of the water, and call for professional help.

Once the area is safe to work in, start by giving the area a more thorough inspection. It can be overwhelming trying to decide where to begin restoring your yard and garden, but try to remember that not everything needs to be done at once. Start with large debris, like sizable branches or fallen trees. Professional arborists can help you remove these if you are unable to cut them yourself. If you opt to use a chainsaw to clear fallen lumber, remember they are dangerous tools, and may also overheat or need to have chains replaced from constant use. Next, move on to smaller debris. Sweep up glass or shattered pottery, being careful not to cut yourself on any sharp edges, and clear away smaller branches or objects. Wear gloves and thick shoes to protect yourself while cleaning.

Any plants that have been completely uprooted can be removed as well, but wait to remove ones that are still in place. Although hurricanes are stressful for plants, many of them will recover. Don't fertilize them while they're healing, and avoid pruning except to remove dead or heavily damaged limbs. Given time, most native plants will recover from the stress and begin to regrow.