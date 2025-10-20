Hide Ugly Outdoor Trash Bins With A Stylish DIY Solution

Most every homeowner, and many a renter, is quite familiar with the process of taking trash bins to the curb for pickup day. While necessary, it's a trek that carries a lot of baggage in the form of unsightly garbage cans sitting around when not in use. This is especially true if you have no dedicated storage space for the bins, leaving them to pop in stark contrast against your garage door or manicured hedges. If it feels like ugly garbage cans are reducing your home's curb appeal, it may be worth investing in a trash corral or privacy enclosure. Prebuilt corrals can be found at most home improvement stores, though they can run several hundred dollars or more. Instead of investing hundreds or even thousands of dollars in a prebuilt model, consider constructing your own stylish DIY corral better suited to your specific color scheme, size preferences, and aesthetic. Since all you want is a partition, there's no reason your privacy corral needs to be made of pricey resin or boards. Instead, look to the garden section for wood or vinyl lattice panels, like TikToker abby_roadhome.

You'll find a variety of methods across social media for building a lattice privacy corral for your garbage cans. To build this version, you'll want three 4-by-4-inch wood posts, 6 to 8 feet long, along with three vinyl post wraps and three post caps. Buy curved lattice or cut it for the design and size you need. Then to put it all together, you'll need a post hole digger, concrete mix (to secure the posts), screws, and a cordless drill. You may want to pick up paint that matches or complements the wall you're building this against.