Suppress Weeds In Your Garden Paths With The Help Of A Common Kitchen Staple

If you're sick of combating weeds in your garden paths and walkways, you're not alone: Weeds always seem to be sprouting through bricks, pushing between gravel, or creeping through mulch. One of the more popular methods to defeat weeds is sheet mulching: Laying down cardboard, landscape fabric, or thick paper in overlapping layers across the area where you want to cut light and water off to halt weed growth. You can even use newspapers as a weed deterrent (if you still have any). These then gets layered over with other organics — leaves, mulch, or soil — in what's known as the lasagna method. It turns out, in a pinch, you can reach for a simple kitchen staple for that first protective layer: parchment paper. Layering the non-stick paper (more commonly used in baking and steaming) over bare soil is a simple weed-killing trick before adding gravel landscaping or mulch.

Gardeners are becoming aware of the role that parchment paper can play as a weed barrier. The substance is easy to work with and doesn't require any specialized tools or advanced gardening knowledge. It functions similarly to landscape fabric, in that it suppresses weeds, blocks plants from tunneling to the surface, and provides an even space to layer your mulch. The key difference is that landscape fabric is designed as a porous mesh, allowing water to seep through. Parchment paper, by contrast, has a water-resistant silicone coating which slows or halts water absorption into the soil. For this reason, it's best to use parchment alongside walkways, paths, and any area where you intend to eliminate any future plant growth, rather than around plants you want to keep.