Why Late Fall Is A Great Time To Plant An Apple Tree In Your Yard

Apple picking isn't the only thing you should be doing with apple trees this fall. If you live in a USDA hardiness zone of seven or higher, fall is the ideal time to plant an apple tree in your yard. These trees bring fragrant spring blooms, homegrown fruit, birds, pollinators, shade in the summer, and foliage in the autumn. As the Chinese proverb goes, "The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The second-best time is now."

If you're in the right zone for fall apple tree planting, that means winters aren't so harsh that the ground will freeze solid. Cool, mild winters reduce transplant shock, which is when the tree struggles to adjust after being planted in its forever home. Fall planting also provides ample time for the tree's roots to establish a deep and sturdy footing before the spring, when it will focus on growing its trunk, limbs, and leaves. Furthermore, fall planting is beneficial because it avoids the extreme conditions of too cold, too hot, and too dry that would stunt the tree's development. Mild winter areas also tend to have steady fall rains, which encourage the apple tree's roots to dig deep without the need for surface irrigation.

No matter when you plant your apple tree, it will take anywhere from seven to 10 years before it begins to produce fruit in earnest. Some varieties, like dwarf or semi-dwarf trees, will produce fruit faster than standard apple trees. Factors that speed or slow down the tree's maturation include timing of planting, drainage, climate, soil conditions, diseases, watering, and tree care.