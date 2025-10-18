An Overlooked Colorful Perennial You'll Want To Add To Your Fall Garden

Every autumn, mums take center stage. You see them everywhere: They fill market shelves and porches, and the best varieties of mums brighten up any fall garden bed. And while their neat, rounded shapes and classic fall shades certainly scream "seasonal," after a while, the mum mania can start to feel a bit routine. They're dependable, yes, but they don't exactly surprise you. If your garden is craving something unexpected to shake up the usual fall lineup, there's a lesser-known perennial waiting in the wings. Meet the Japanese anemone (Eriocapitella hupehensis), a graceful plant that spends the summer building leafy mounds before unveiling elegant blooms just when you thought the flower show was winding down.

What makes Japanese anemones stand out so much is their ability to extend the beauty of your garden long after summer's stars have faded. Instead of dense domes of color, you get airy clusters of 2 to 3-inch blossoms perched on tall, slender stems that dance in the autumn breeze. Their palette, which comes in soft pinks, snowy whites, and deep purples, feels fresh and romantic compared to the fiery tones we typically associate with fall. Even better, they're not one-week wonders. These plants can keep the show going for six to eight weeks, carrying color well into the season. It's worth knowing that Japanese anemones do require some care: You'll need to give make sure they're planted in well-drained soil, for example, and they do best in partial to full sun. Aside from that, though, they're not too hard to look after. Add in their ability to attract pollinators while resisting deer and rabbits, and you've got a perennial that's as practical as it is beautiful. Just be warned — like mums, Japanese anemones are toxic to pets.