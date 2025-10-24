How To Prepare Your Warm-Season Grass For Fall

It's October, and for many, sweater weather is officially here. Across the southern U.S., though, homeowners will need to adjust their warm-season grass care and maintenance strategy for the fall.

Warm-season grasses, such as Bermudagrass, Bahiagrass, Centipede, St. Augustinegrass, and Zoysia, thrive in temperatures ranging from 75 to 90 degrees and go dormant in the fall and winter when temperatures consistently dip below 60. Signs that your lawn is heading into hibernation include slowing growth and grass blades turning brown. Strategically fertilizing, mowing, watering, and overseeding in the fall will ensure your lawn will remain happy and healthy all year.

First, apply a final fertilizer six to eight weeks before Old Man Winter visits with the first frost (a little closer for Bermudagrass). Fertilizers in the fall give a final energy boost before dormancy, and helps supress weed growth. Avoid applying fertilizer too late in the fall, as you may discourage your grass from storing its energy in its roots and going into hibernation. It's basically like setting your grasses up for a growth spurt right when they're most vulnerable to cold injuries. The only exception is if your lawn doesn't brown in the winter and continues to grow, then you can keep fertilizing as needed.

Another risk of fertilizing too late is that excess nitrogen from the fertilizer can lead to the fungal disease known as spring dead spot. That's those unfortunate circles of death amongst your Bermuda grass, and it may take a few years of overcare to show up. So check your local area's first frost date, and plan to feed accordingly.