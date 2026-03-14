Repurpose A Wine Cork To Give Your Garden Pots A Much Needed Upgrade

The first step in this DIY project is getting hold of the right corks; you'll want to stick to classic, cylindrical types, as those with unique or tapered designs may struggle to give even support when cut. However, natural, synthetic, or composite cork materials are up to you. Next, cut each cork in half with the knife. Make sure to practice proper safety techniques when doing this, using the tongs to secure them on the cutting board rather than your hand. You may also want to use a pencil and ruler to mark your corks first, as you'll need to cut them directly in the middle to create identical, level feet. Once you've cut your corks, attach them to the bottom of your planter, ideally well away from the drainage holes. You can attach the corks using either glue or a garden-safe outdoor adhesive.

All that's left to do now is add some plants. The choice is yours here: You can utilize dense shrubbery to add more privacy to your patio, or give your backyard a more resort-like feel. Most smaller plants will easily thrive in containers, providing you all the freedom you need to cultivate your dream garden — without the hassle of kneeling or bending down. Or if you want even more convenience, you can make a container garden easier by building a grow table.