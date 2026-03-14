Repurpose A Wine Cork To Give Your Garden Pots A Much Needed Upgrade
Container gardening can be a great way to take advantage of the hobby's various health benefits, especially if you're limited on outdoor space or unable to kneel for hours on end. You can even invest in accessories, such as plant hangers or stands, to improve your planter, giving you better access for watering and maintenance. Before planning another trip to the nursery, however, you'll want to learn about one particular eco-friendly DIY tip, as it can help lift up those planters while repurposing all your leftover wine corks.
Instagram content creator @sustainablyamber shows off just how simple it is to make feet for a DIY raised planter using tongs, a knife, leftover corks, and adhesive. With this nifty trick, you'll be able to enjoy many advantages of a raised garden — such as better control over the soil and pest protection — without needing to shop around for a new planter or bed.
How wine corks can elevate your planter
The first step in this DIY project is getting hold of the right corks; you'll want to stick to classic, cylindrical types, as those with unique or tapered designs may struggle to give even support when cut. However, natural, synthetic, or composite cork materials are up to you. Next, cut each cork in half with the knife. Make sure to practice proper safety techniques when doing this, using the tongs to secure them on the cutting board rather than your hand. You may also want to use a pencil and ruler to mark your corks first, as you'll need to cut them directly in the middle to create identical, level feet. Once you've cut your corks, attach them to the bottom of your planter, ideally well away from the drainage holes. You can attach the corks using either glue or a garden-safe outdoor adhesive.
All that's left to do now is add some plants. The choice is yours here: You can utilize dense shrubbery to add more privacy to your patio, or give your backyard a more resort-like feel. Most smaller plants will easily thrive in containers, providing you all the freedom you need to cultivate your dream garden — without the hassle of kneeling or bending down. Or if you want even more convenience, you can make a container garden easier by building a grow table.