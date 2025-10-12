The Best Method For Harvesting Your Strawberry Plants

Beyond timing, gently harvesting strawberries also helps keep plants healthy and encourages them to produce more fruit in the future. Handling the berries with care prevents bruising and other injuries that can compromise your harvest, so resist the urge to yank them from the stem. Instead, either cut the stem about an inch above the berry's top or pinch the stem and twist it to set the fruit free. Try pinching the stem with your thumb and index finger to get a firm grip without causing harm to the plant. Leave a bit of stem on the berry to help it stay fresh for as long as possible. Place your berries in small containers to keep them from getting crushed.

To protect your strawberry plants at harvest time, take a few other precautions as well. First of all, watch where you're going when moving through the strawberry patch. Stepping on a plant can harm it enough that it won't grow much fruit next season. Keep your garden's paths uncluttered so you don't crash into a plant or trip and hurt yourself. Also, don't try to reach all the way across a wide row of plants to harvest your bounty. Venture to the other side of the row to pick its berries. If you stretch an arm across several plants, you're likely to bump them, which may lead to breakage. Finally, once the growing season winds down, prepare your strawberry plants for winter to shield them from the perils of ice and snow. When the warmer months roll around, there are lots of other ways to keep your strawberries happy. Prune away dead branches and runner weeds, mulch the garden beds, and try this clever trick for keeping strawberries from drying out.