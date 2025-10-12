For A Vibrant Spring Garden, Consider Planting This Colorful Flower During Fall

When it comes to fall gardening, you might be thinking about choosing a mum variety for your garden or grabbing some marigolds, but this is also the season for planting certain spring flowers. Many spring-blooming plants are best planted in the fall, and one of the loveliest options is the ranunculus. You may be most familiar with the ranunculus genus in the form of buttercups, but these flowers actually come in many different varieties. Some have multiple layers of delicate petals, and the colors can range from pastel white and pink to vibrant red and orange. They also come in different sizes, from long-stemmed kinds perfect for cut flowers to shorter ones, which make cute garden borders or container plants.

Ranunculus corms can be planted in early fall or late winter to early spring, depending on your climate. In USDA zones south of zone 6, the winter is mild enough for ranunculus plants to be grown as perennials. They can be planted in early fall and may even begin blooming in late winter. If you live in zone 6 or further north, you'll want to grow your ranunculus flowers as annuals or in containers. Plant them in late winter, after the worst of the cold has passed, for spring and summer flowers.